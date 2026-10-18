It may only be Week 6, but Josh Allen made what could end up the NFL's play of the year against the Raiders. Allen extended the Bills' lead after making one of the most jaw-dropping touchdown passes in recent memory. On the play, Allen stepped up in the pocket and evaded a possible sack before stepping up and flipping a backhanded pass to wideout Keon Coleman.

Allen's play immediately conjured memories of a similar play made 30 years earlier by another great quarterback, Brett Favre (that play appears at the 5:23 mark in the video below).

Favre's incredible play against the Rams came during the second of his three consecutive MVP seasons. That was also the season where Favre helped lead the Packers to the franchise's first title in 29 years.

Allen would undoubtedly love to have a similar outcome this season for himself and for his team.

The league's MVP in 2024, Allen is the current front-runner to win the award again this year. Through the season's first five games, Allen scored 15 touchdowns that included a whopping eight touchdowns on the ground. In Buffalo's Week 5 win over the Rams, Allen moved into 16th on the all-time rushing touchdown list. Allen's 87 career touchdown runs are 12 more than the next-closest quarterback, Cam Newton.

While his play on Sunday was reminiscent of Favre's, Allen would undoubtedly love to mimic another Hall of Fame quarterback by season's end. If he can win a Super Bowl this season, the 30-year-old Allen would do so 20 years after Peyton Manning captured his first title during his age-30 season.