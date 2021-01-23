When Josh Allen steps into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the AFC Championship, he'll be looking to push the Buffalo Bills to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. Unlike previous games over his football career, however, Allen's father, Joel, won't be in the stands cheering his son on. As Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times notes in his feature story surrounding the Bills breakout quarterback, Joel won't be in attendance for the conference title game as he recovers from a battle with COVID-19 along with a case of pneumonia that recently landed him in the hospital.

As Farmer highlight in his piece, Joel and Josh's mother, LaVonne Allen, "fly all over the country every fall weekend to see" Allen, a California native, play for the Bills. With that devotion to watch Allen live in mind, this is clearly a rough blow for the family as Allen prepares for the biggest game of his professional life. While Joel will remain home, however, LaVonne is making the trip along with a contingent of family and friends, so Allen will still have plenty of loved ones in his corner at Arrowhead.

While this situation surrounding his father's health seemed to grow pretty serious, it hasn't impacted Allen's play on the field, which is something that has become an admirable trait for the young quarterback.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 69.2 YDs 4544 TD 37 INT 10 YD/Att 7.94 View Profile

Earlier this season, Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia, which was well-documented after Bills fans donated over $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital, a hospital in the Buffalo area, as a tribute in her honor.

Even has those serious family situations arose around Allen over the last calendar year, he's been able to persevere and put together MVP caliber play and have the Bills on the brink of a conference title and Super Bowl berth. While he won't have his father in Kansas City rooting him on with the rest of his family on Sunday, he'll likely be cheering from afar in hopes of watching his son play as soon as a couple of weeks down in Tampa for Super Bowl LV.