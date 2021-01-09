Josh Allen has garnered 2020 MVP consideration not only for his production, but for the way he produces. And Saturday's Super Wild-Card Weekend kickoff was a prime example. At the end of the first quarter of the Bills' opening-round matchup with the Colts, the star quarterback flashed his trademark athleticism and play-making ability to help give Buffalo its first touchdown -- dropping jaws on both sides of the ball in the process.

Facing a second-and-goal with the Colts up three and 1:50 to go in the first, Allen tucked the ball almost immediately after a shotgun snap, stepping forward and then weaving toward the line in an apparent designed QB run. With his big frame, he looked to power through the commotion for a shot at the end zone. But then, with two Colts practically on top of him and Allen beginning to fall to the ground, the big-armed signal-caller improvised, throwing the football to an open Dawson Knox for the score.

MVP material from an MVP candidate in an all-important game. Josh Allen, ladies and gentlemen.