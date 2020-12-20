A familiar weapon is back in Russell Wilson's war chest this week. Josh Gordon, recently reinstated from his latest indefinite NFL suspension, first needed to adhere to the terms of his conditional reinstatement set forth by league commissioner Roger Goodell before he could jump back into the mix for the Seattle Seahawks. One such condition was to remain out of the team's practice until the conclusion of Week 15, at which point he'd be permitted to suit up and be eligible to take the field for the last two regular season games. Having now reportedly crossed all of his "t's" and dotted all of his "i's," the 29-year-old will reportedly join the Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 21, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Gordon reported to the team with only seven percent body fat and at around 238 pounds, and an take the field in a blockbuster matchup against the division-leading Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7 -- one that could send shockwaves throughout the NFC West and playoff bracket as a whole.

A former second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was a dynamo right out of the gate in 2012. He exploded for a career-best 1,647 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in only his second season, garnering himself a Pro Bowl nod in the process. His career has since been derailed by addiction(s) and subsequent suspensions, however, having now spent time with the New England Patriots and Seahawks before being again sidelined by Goodell in 2019. He'll now return to a Seahawks offense that boasts receiving weapons like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, making for a formidable stable of weapons.

Wilson noted earlier this offseason just how important it was for Gordon to return to the Pacific Northwest.

"For me, I have no other choice than to believe that he is going to overcome," Wilson said in December. "Why would you think the other way? I think that, you know, for me and just my faith and all that, I firmly believe that prayer works, like I said. I'm praying for him. I'm rooting that he can overcome.

"I think this environment has been great for him, to be honest with you. He really, really fit in -- in terms of just the everyday part of the process. Since day one he was studying and working and highlighting and doing all the extra work. He had the biggest smile on his face."

Pete Carroll agrees, and loves what Gordon brought to the table in his short stay.

"We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here," Carroll said in March, via ESPN. "The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all that and to deal with on a regular basis, really, he was great."

Gordon has 4,252 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 56 starts, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod when he burst out of the gate in 2013 for the Browns. Long viewed as one of the most talented and physically gifted receivers in the NFL, he's landed at least one more chance to prove it -- once again in Seattle.