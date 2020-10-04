Josh Gordon has been on the Seattle Seahawks reserve roster for a month, but he is still waiting on the NFL's decision for reinstatement. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon and free agent defensive lineman David Irving have been waiting months for the NFL to make a decision on their reinstatement -- a decision that is long past overdue by the league, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Gordon applied for reinstatement in June, and the league is supposed to make a decision within 60 days -- so he should have been made aware of his fate by August. Irving applied in July, so he should have known by September.

Gordon was suspended in December for violating the league's substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug polices. This was Gordon's fifth violation of the league's drug policy. Gordon has missed over 50 games for violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season. While Gordon is currently suspended, he can't practice with the team.

Irving wants a return to football after quitting in 2019 once the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating its substance-abuse policy -- his third violation in three years. He has 12.5 sacks -- including a career-high seven in 2017 -- in 37 career games. The 27-year-old Irving has played just 10 games since the start of the 2017 season. Six teams are reportedly interested in signing him.