Josh Gordon reacts to shocking Browns news, hopes he's traded to one of these two teams

If Josh Gordon has any say in where he gets traded, then don't be surprised if the Browns wide receiver ends up in Dallas or San Francisco.

With the Browns shocking announcing on Saturday that they're going to "part ways" with Gordon, it's starting to look like that exit is going to come in the form of a trade, instead of him simply being cut by the team. According to ESPN.com, a trade is likely, but with one catch: The Browns don't want to trade Gordon to an AFC team, which means the receiver will likely be headed to the NFC.

Of course, that's good news for Gordon, because, apparently, that's exactly what he wants. According to NFL.com, Gordon is hoping to get traded to either the Cowboys or 49ers. Both would make sense for Gordon: The Cowboys have one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL and the 49ers are coming off a season where they were one of the worst red zone teams in the NFL. Gordon would be an instant upgrade for either team as long as he stays clean and healthy.

Although Gordon has been battling an addiction that has caused him to miss 54 games over the past four seasons (2014-17), the receiver won't be facing any sort of suspension with his new team. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday that the Browns' decision to part ways with Gordon had nothing with a potential drug issue that might lead to a suspension.

One thing that could have effect on the Browns' ability to trade Gordon is his health. The receiver is dealing with a tight hamstring that he reportedly injured while doing a promotional shoot on Friday. According to multiple reports, the Browns were having trust issues with Gordon after he showed up late to the team's facility on Saturday and was unable to explain the injury.

With Gordon likely leaving Cleveland by Monday, the receiver said his goodbyes to the city in a letter he posted to Instagram on Saturday night.

"Anybody need a deep threat wide receiver?" Instagram not just for pictures of my cat anymore, if you're Josh Gordon, also a good place to start shopping yourself to other NFL teams when your team shockingly announces they don't want you anymore #Browns pic.twitter.com/eQSoVNGr4t — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 16, 2018

"Huge s/o to the city of Cleveland, this place will always feel like home to me," Gordon wrote. "I'm extremely honored and blessed to have been able to grow up and start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals. It's been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best. Thanks to the [Browns] organization for having me, I'll never forget my time here. 'Same book, next chapter.'"

Gordon also made sure to let the Cowboys and 49ers -- plus any other team -- know that he's going to be available soon with one simple question.

"P.S. Anybody need a deep threat WR?"

If Gordon can stay on the field -- and that's a big "if" -- he could be an instant threat for any team that adds him. The receiver led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, despite the fact that he only played in 14 games. The big problem for Gordon, though, is that he hasn't been able to stay eligible. Gordon has only made it through an entire 16-game season one time, and that came in his rookie year of 2012.