Josh Gordon is hoping the NFL gives him another chance, as the veteran wide receiver has applied for reinstatement to the league, per ESPN"s Adam Schefter. Gordon, hoping to be on a roster by the time training camp starts, is still attempting a comeback, eight months after the 30-year-old former All-Pro was deemed ineligible to participate in practices or play in games when he experienced a "setback" in his battle with substance abuse.

Gordon was supposed to make his NFL comeback in Week 16 in time for the Seattle Seahawks' playoff run, but the setback left his future with the league uncertain. He was reinstated to the league in December 2020 before having the latest in a series of setbacks since he entered the league in 2012.

Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. This was Gordon's fifth violation of the league's drug policy. Gordon has missed more than 50 games for violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season. He played for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football league this winter -- a 7-on-7 league where fans called the plays and made the rosters.

Gordon had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2019, averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He was claimed off waivers from Seattle after New England released him, catching seven passes for 139 yards (19.9 yards per catch) in five games. Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns (18.0 yards per catch) the season prior with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

If Gordon is reinstated to the league, he'll be a free agent since his contract with the Seahawks is up.