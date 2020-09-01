Watch Now: Seahawks Team Preview: How Defense Will Play With Jamal Adams ( 1:37 )

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is currently suspended, but not long ago he was on a Super Bowl-winning team. He has now officially cashed in on that experience. Gordon put his Super Bowl LIII ring up for auction recently and it went for a whopping $138,000, according to SportsCollectorsDaily.com. Gordon received the ring as a member of the New England Patriots in 2018 despite stepping away during the team's Super Bowl run.

The ring was sold at an auction that also included a Michael Jordan rookie card that sold for $420,000 and Babe Ruth's 1934 New York Yankees contract, which went for $234,000.

The veteran wideout hauled in 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns as he split time between the Cleveland Browns and the Patriots that season. After just one game with the Browns, Gordon was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. During his time with the Patriots, he recorded 40 of his 41 receptions and played well before stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health. Gordon returned for the 2019 season.

Gordon was ultimately waived in October 2019 by New England and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He had seven receptions for 137 yards in five games with the Seahawks. He ended up being suspended yet again after he violated the NFL's substance abuse policy yet again. It marked the fifth time that Gordon had violated the league's substance abuse policy.