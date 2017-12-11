Josh Gordon to Damarious Randall: You can't hold my jock strap on my worst day

When Josh Gordon found the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers, it was his first touchdown reception since the 2013 season.

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017

As impressive as it was, Gordon finished the game with just three catches for 69 yards as the Browns found new and exciting ways to lose. Afterwards, Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was asked about Gordon's performance.

"He had one catch," Randall said, via PackersNews.com. "Any more questions?"

Randall's right -- he was in coverage on three occasions quarterback DeShone Kizer targeted Gordon, but he managed just one 13-yard reception, according to Pro Football Focus. Still, second part of Randall's answer -- "Any more questions?" -- likely didn't sit well with Gordon, who took to Twitter to make his case.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

"Several disadvantages as a team" is a diplomatic way to put just how terrible things are in Cleveland, where the Browns blew a 14-point lead against the Packers and are now 1-28 since the start of the 2016 season. Either way, Randall wasn't interested in leaving well enough alone and responded to Gordon (via Twitter, natch) with these seven words and two tears-of-joy emojis: "You must be on that sh-- again."

Randall is referencing Gordon's struggles with substance abuse. The wide receiver was suspended for the 2015 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and in Sept. 2016 he entered rehab. He returned to rehab over the summer and was finally reinstated by the NFL last month.

In related news, Gordon will be fine: