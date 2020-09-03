Josh Gordon is getting another shot at continuing his NFL career. Currently serving an indefinite suspension, the veteran wide receiver was still on the radar of some teams this offseason, assuming he officially applied for reinstatement. The Seattle Seahawks never took their eyes off Gordon and have now re-signed him to the team, per his agent. He returns to the Seahawks a one-year deal worth roughly $1 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, assuming league commissioner Roger Goodell rubber stamps his return to the field.

A former second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was a dynamo right out of the gate in 2012. He exploded for a career-best 1,647 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in only his second season, garnering himself a Pro Bowl nod in the process. His career has since been derailed by addiction(s) and subsequent suspensions, however, having now spent time with the New England Patriots and Seahawks before being again sidelined by Goodell in 2019. If allowed, he'll return to a Seahawks offense that boasts Russell Wilson at quarterback and receiving weapons like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, making for a formidable stable of weapons in Seattle.

This is a developing story.