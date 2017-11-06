Josh Gordon to report to Browns on Tuesday, eyeing a Week 13 return

Long-suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is nearing a return. The NFL announced last week that Gordon has been conditionally reinstated, and he's now set to report to the team this Tuesday.

After the latest stint in rehab, he apparently, finally got himself fully clean, and was granted the conditional reinstatement. He's allowed to go to the facility this week, per ESPN.com, can officially start practicing on Nov. 20, and will be eligible to return to the active roster on Nov. 27. The team hopes he can play in their Week 13 game against the Chargers.

Gordon was suspended for a year back in February of 2015, but has been on a long and winding road to get back to the league since that point. Gordon recently participated in a documentary detailed what he's been going through since he last played in the NFL in December of 2014.

"The 2014 season I was suspended 10 games for the DUI," he said. "I needed six games for it to count as fully accrued towards being a restricted free agent the next year. I was suspended 10, got to play the last five. The sixth game, end of the season, stayed out late but the thing is we had to be up in the morning for like a 7:30 team meeting. "I didn't wake up until 10 o'clock, 10:15, coming out of a blackout, I'm getting a bunch of texts and calls, from coaches like 'where are you at, we're headed to the tarmac already.' I'm like 'aw sh--,' so drove up to the tarmac, and our general manager at the time, he kind of pulls me to the side and talks to me, he's like 'I'm sorry Josh, but you're not going on this plane.' I was watching the plane go off and it was like well 'f--- it, let's go home, let's party.'" That partying led to Gordon's being suspended for the entire 2015 season, as he tested positive for alcohol. ... Gordon applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but his request was denied after he failed another drug test. He was reinstated later that year, but after he was a week away from returning to the field, he checked himself into rehab instead. Following that rehab stint, Gordon applied for reinstatement again in early 2017. Again, the request was denied. So he went back to his drug-using. ... He decided then that he had to check into rehab for real. "And then just something clicked in my head at that point, it's like 'man, you did it again. You're willing to throw away everything you ever worked hard for, everything you ever had out of life,'" he said. "It was so strange, but I just had a desire to stop. I had the desire to get help, invest myself 100 percent into whatever was going to help save my life. It never really set in the severity of if you fail a drug test, this is over. They're not going to let you keep playing. I never really took it serious. I thought I could keep on doing it and get away with it and get away with it."

Now, Gordon's manager says he is in the best shape of his life. (Which makes him just like every other football player, if we were to believe all of their managers.) The Browns could certainly use some help at wide receiver, and we know Gordon has as much talent as anybody in the league. The questions with him have never been about what he can do on the field; it's all about whether he can keep his life straight off it.