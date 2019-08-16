Josh Gordon's reinstatement is coming at the perfect time for the Patriots

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has never been too popular of a guy in New England, but that might change after Friday, and that's because he made the decision to reinstate Josh Gordon at a time when the Patriots absolutely needed him the most.

Gordon's playing status has been up in the air since December when he was hit with an indefinite suspension for violating his conditional reinstatement under the NFL's substance abuse policy. Although the Patriots could have easily moved on from Gordon at that point -- after all, his contract was set to expire in March -- the team wanted him back so badly that they actually placed a second-round tender on him.

The tender meant that the Patriots would have received a second-round pick as compensation if any team would have signed the receiver away. Every move that Bill Belichick makes is calculated, and if he put a second-rounder tender on Gordon, that tells you how valuable the receiver is to the team.

Even though he's been suspended for most of the offseason, Gordon's value to the Patriots has been shooting up over the past few months, and that's because New England has slowly been running out of healthy receivers.

Not only is Julian Edelman currently out with a thumb injury, but the Patriots have five other receivers who are dealing with some sort of injury. Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and Cameron Meredith (knee) are both on the physically unable to perform list and have yet to participate in a single practice during training camp. The Patriots also had multiple receivers miss practice on Thursday, including first-round pick N'Keal Harry, Maurice Harris and Phillip Dorsett.

If you throw in the fact that New England still hasn't replaced Rob Gronkowski, you get an idea of how ugly the pass-catching situation is for the Patriots.

When Tom Brady was asked about the team's receiving corps this week, he managed to stay positive -- because Brady always stays positive -- but you could tell that throwing passes to guys like Gunner Olszewski and Braxton Berrios isn't necessarily what he had been planning to do with most of his time in training camp.

"I think those guys are working hard," Brady said of the team's receivers on Thursday, via quotes from the team. "I think training camp's an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there's a lot of guys in and out. Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven't really had that. It's good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we're going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So, there's still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that's just the way it's been here."

Before Gordon's reinstatement, the two best receivers on the team might have been Edelman and undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers.

View Profile Josh Gordon NE • WR • 10 TAR 72 REC 41 REC YDs 737 REC TD 4

With the return of Gordon, the Patriots are getting a deep threat receiver who built an instant connection with Brady in just 11 games last season. Brady likes Gordon so much that he even invited him to a workout with him in June.

"There weren't many opportunities, but he was around and I needed someone to catch," Brady said on July 31 of working out with Gordon. "I've always enjoyed playing with him and obviously hope everything works out for him. I'm hoping the best, certainly."

During the 2018 season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots after limited work in Cleveland. Even though he only played 11 games, Gordon was still the team's third leading receiver last season. Gordon's biggest game of 2018 came in a Week 7 game against the Packers when he caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 win.

If you're wondering how important Gordon is to the Patriots offense, just consider this: Brady averaged 303.2 yards per game when Gordon when Gordon played, but he averaged nearly 100 yards less (204 ypg) in the five games that Gordon missed. Brady also averaged 10.4 yards per attempt when targeting Gordon, which was his highest number with any Patriots receiver last season.

What this all comes down to is that the Patriots need Gordon and Gordon needs the Patriots. Before Friday, New England didn't have an offense that was going to intimidate anyone, but with Gordon in the fold, that instantly changes the Patriots into one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. Belichick doesn't usually give anyone a second chance, but he gave one to Gordon by keeping him around, and now the Patriots coach will be hoping that his gamble pays off.