Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was charged with failure to exercise due care in the aftermath of a single-car accident that occurred last week in Las Vegas. The second-year back was booked under suspicion of driving under the influence when he got into that accident near McCarran International Airport at around 4:42 a.m. local time, according to reports. Jacobs suffered minor injuries in the accident. While officers may have suspected Jacobs to be under the influence, an investigation revealed he was under the legal limit.

"Our client Josh Jacobs was involved in a single vehicle accident on the morning of January 4th in Las Vegas, NV and sustained minor injuries, including a laceration to his forehead," Jacobs' attorney noted in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Contrary to early media reports, Josh was never charged with a DUI. After an extensive review of the evidence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a Complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care. Josh appreciates the district attorney's thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene."

Due care law largely centers around preventing accidents while behind the wheel of a vehicle, which Jacobs has been deemed to be in violation of following this accident. That said, Clark Count District Attorney Steve Wolfson noted in his statement that Jacobs' blood alcohol level was now above the legal limit.

"The police investigation in the Josh Jacobs' case revealed that Mr. Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him, Monday's statement read. "However, based on Mr. Jacobs' driving behavior, my office has filed a Criminal Complaint for one misdemeanor count of Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."

It remains unclear if Jacobs, who rushed for over a thousand yards and totaled 12 touchdowns this past season, will face any punishment from the league stemming from this incident. Given that an investigation proved that he wasn't driving under the influence and was handed what appears to be a rather minor charge, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid punishment from the league office as well but that ultimately remains to be seen.