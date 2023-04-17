Josh Jacobs and Evan Engram are joining the list of players who are skipping voluntary workouts after being tagged. The Raiders running back and Jaguars tight end will skip the start of the their respective voluntary workouts as neither player has signed their franchise tag, according to NFL Media.

The league's reigning rushing champion, Jacobs would make just over $10 million this season under the franchise tag. That total is nearly $3 million below his calculated market value, according to Spotrac. Engram would make $11.345 million under the tag, which is actually $2 million above his calculated market value of nearly $28 million over three years.

The 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs has never had the opportunity to test the open market. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jacobs ran for a career-high 1,653 yards last season while matching his career high with 12 touchdown runs. His rushing total represents the second-highest single-season total in Raiders history and the most since Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen rushed or 1,759 yards during his 1985 MVP season.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #28 Att 340 Yds 1653 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

A fellow former first-round pick, Engram started his career with the Giants before signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Jaguars last offseason. A Pro Bowler in 2020, Engram set career highs last season with 73 receptions for 766 yards. He also caught four touchdowns while helping the Jaguars capture the AFC South division title.

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 98 REC 73 REC YDs 766 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Both players could choose to delay signing their franchise tags up until Week 11 without missing the entire regular season. They could go the route of several past players and sign their tags until training camp, as players cannot participate in camp without a new contract. The deadline for tagged players to sign multi-year contracts is July 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley are two other notable players who plan to skip the start of voluntary workouts after being tagged. Barkley, the Giants Pro Bowl running back, was franchise tagged earlier this offseason but is hoping for a long-term deal. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson after the two sides continue to swing and miss as far as a long-term deal is concerned for the former league MVP.