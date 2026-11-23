Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that running back Josh Jacobs is not expected to play in a crucial Thanksgiving Eve game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a finger injury he sustained in Week 9.

Jacobs suffered the injury early in the Packers' beatdown of the New England Patriots and had surgery shortly thereafter. He had tried to re-enter the game but had trouble gripping the football.

Running the ball has been a historic weakness for the Packers this year. Green Bay's 3.1 yards per carry is last in the NFL and on pace to be the worst by any team since the 2000 Chargers. The Packers are getting only 20% of their offensive yards on the ground, which is on pace to be the worst single-season mark since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Jacobs missed the first six weeks of the season while on the commissioner exempt list after being charged with two misdemeanors stemming from a May arrest. He scored three touchdowns in three games, but his 2.2 yards per carry is actually the worst of Green Bay's running backs. It's been a mess all year, both in runners and blockers.

Packers RBs this season Kaleb Johnson MarShawn Lloyd Josh Jacobs Chris Brooks Pierre Strong Jr. Rush yds 214 162 80 71 59 Yds per rush 4.1 2.7 2.2 4.2 2.4 Games played 8 9 3 5 5

The running game once again projects to be a major mismatch for Green Bay. The Rams' defense ranks 10th in yards per carry allowed overall but is first since Week 8, allowing just 2.9 yards per carry. As such, Jordan Love and wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden figure to carry a heavy burden.

Kaleb Johnson, who played well in Jacobs' place after he left the Patriots game, could project to see the most early-down touches, though the rotation is convoluted. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks may see more passing-down work.

This game is absolutely critical for both teams, as the Packers and the Rams are both 6-4. According to CBS Sports forecasting and projections, the Packers currently have a 38% chance to make the playoffs, while the Rams are right behind them at 35%. Green Bay's postseason chances would jump to 60% with a win; Los Angeles' would improve to 48% with a victory.