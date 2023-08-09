Josh Jacobs continues to hold out from Raiders training camp after not receiving a new deal before the July 17 franchise tag deadline. The NFL's reigning rushing champion, who received the franchise tag this spring, did not take part in Las Vegas' offseason program and did not report to minicamp after failing to come to terms on a new contract.

Since Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag yet, he cannot be fined for missing the mandatory portions of the offseason because he is technically not under contract. Las Vegas is interested in reopening talks with Jacobs in hopes of getting him to rejoin the team, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. In the meantime, second-year backup Zamir White has overtaken Jacobs as the tentative RB1 on the Raiders' depth chart. Two AFC West rivals -- the Broncos and Chiefs -- are reportedly already interested in the star RB.

If Jacobs and the Raiders cannot work things out and he is made available, whether as a free agent if the Raiders rescind the tag or via trade, Jacobs would likely be one of the most sought-after players still up for grabs before the season. Given the current running back economy, Jacobs should also be a relatively affordable player. His current projected market value is $51,409,696 over four years for an annual average of $12,852,424, according to Spotrac.