Green Bay Packers were dealt with two notable injuries during the first half of Sunday's win against the New York Giants. Quarterback Jordan Love briefly left the game but returned sustaining a left shoulder injury, however, running back Josh Jacobs did not return to action after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter.

Following the Packers 27-20 win, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs' injury is not expected to be season-ending and that more tests will be done on Monday.

"I think anytime a player, especially of his magnitude, but anytime a player doesn't finish a game, you're always concerned about the welfare of them," LaFleur said.

Jacobs went to locker room after getting injured during Green Bay's first scoring drive. The three-time Pro Bowl player had 40 yards on seven carries prior to getting injured.

With Jacobs out, the Packers' ground attack was led by backup Emmanuel Wilson, who rushed for 40 yards on a touchdown on 11 carries. Green Bay ran for a solid 128 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries despite Jacobs' absence.

After leaving the game, Love went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room. He was labeled as questionable to return shortly thereafter.

While it doesn't appear to be season-ending, it does seem that Jacobs suffered a rather significant injury. That's clearly not good news for the Packers, as Jacobs has been one of their most productive players since the start of the 2024 season.

Last season, his first with the Packers, Jacobs rushed for a career-high 15 touchdowns while helping Green Bay clinch a playoff berth. He's rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Packers, who improved to 6-3-1 on the year following Sunday's win.