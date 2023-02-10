Fresh off the best season of his NFL career, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is headed into free agency this offseason. That is, if the Raiders don't elect to use the franchise tag on him first.

The franchise tag is a nice chunk of change. In 2023, a running back on the tag is set to make $10,091,000. That's not bad for a year's work. Jacobs is alright with that ... if the Raiders go out and get some more help on offense. If not, though, he wants to get paid.

"If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero," Jacobs told Pro Football Talk.

Jacobs led the NFL with 393 total touches this season, as well as 2,053 total yards. Generally, running backs that touch the ball that often tend to break down in the not-too-distant future. That's why it's important for those guys to get paid the big money while they can.

He doesn't turn 25 years old until this weekend, so he should at least have a few more productive years left. But the longer he has to wait before securing a long-term pact, the less likely such a pact becomes. So, it makes sense that he would want to have his workload decreased a bit if he's going to be on a one-year contract. That way, he doesn't have to take the same type of punishment he did this season, and he can be a bit fresher if and when he does hit the open market.