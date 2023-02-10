The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear they will be searching for a new starting quarterback this offseason, as they are expected to either trade or release longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in the next week. The Raiders appeared to be a prospective landing spot for the legendary Tom Brady, but the GOAT opted to retire (again) this offseason.

Could the Raiders still land a big fish at quarterback this offseason, though? Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will soon embark on a four-day "darkness retreat" to make up his mind on his future. At some point when he's in the pitch black, Raiders fans are hoping Rodgers sees visions of Silver and Black.

Raiders free agent running back Josh Jacobs told CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb that he was sad to miss out on the "experience" to pick Brady's mind as a teammate, but he brought up Rodgers as someone who is in the same category as Brady. In fact, Jacobs said that if Rodgers came to Vegas, it would change how he views his own future as a free agent.

"I ain't gonna lie, I feel like that (would) change a lot of dynamics for me," Jacobs said. "Especially with just like the contract talks and everything. I feel like when you bring certain guys in the building, you're willing to do things a little differently. It definitely would be a great day."

Jacobs picked the best time to have a career year. After the Raiders declined his fifth-year option, the running back led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,053, and scored 12 total touchdowns. He's set to make a nice chunk of change this offseason, but it appears he would be more flexible if the Raiders made some big additions this offseason. He also said this week that he would be fine playing on the franchise tag if the Raiders added significant offensive help.

Jacobs even gave CBS Sports Radio his pitch for Rodgers, which included reuniting with star wideout Davante Adams.

"I would say man, first off, you have the best wide receiver in the game. You in Las Vegas, a great market, no state taxes, keep a lot of your money," Jacobs said. "And then you got a group of coaches that are very understanding and will allow you to play at your best ability, but also be who you are. So I think that would be a great fit for him."