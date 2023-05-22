Josh Johnson is returning for another season in the NFL, back to a team the veteran quarterback is all too familiar with. Per ESPN, Johnson will sign a contract with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 season -- the third time Johnson has played with the Ravens in his 15-year career.

Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021, starting one game for them during the 2021 season. He went 28 of 40 for 304 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a loss, the only time Johnson played a regular season game for the franchise.

A fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson has played for 14 NFL teams, including three different stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Ravens. He has also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the defunct United Football League and was on the initial roster of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. Johnson has played in four different leagues in his career (NFL, UFL, AAF, XFL).

Johnson actually played in the 2022 NFC Championship Game as the backup quarterback of the 49ers after Brock Purdy left the game with an elbow injury. He also had to exit the game with a concussion, going 7 of 13 for 74 yards. He started last season with the Denver Broncos before signing with the 49ers.

Here's a list of all the teams Johnson has played on in his lengthy career.

Johnson has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (70.6 rating) in his 15 seasons. He has never thrown more than 125 attempts in a season, but has provided valuable quarterback depth for a number of teams over the years. Johnson will compete with Anthony Brown for the third quarterback spot on the Ravens' roster.