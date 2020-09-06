Josh McCown is making NFL history as he -- sort of -- enters his 18th season in the NFL. The veteran quarterback is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, making the 41-year-old the oldest player to ever join a practice unit. In the past, the practice squad has been exclusive to younger players and rookies, but the league has elected to open things up this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this new wrinkle, teams can sign up to four players who have unlimited experience in the league.

McCown's agreement with the Eagles is also a bit quirky in itself. According to Schefter, McCown will remain in Texas, earn $12,000 a week on the practice squad and serve as Philadelphia's emergency quarterback. He will stay in shape, learn the Eagles offense remotely, and, in the event that the quarterback room deals with the COVID-19 pandemic or other injury-related issues, McCown could swoop in to help.

The Eagles were McCown's latest of many stops in the NFL. He originally retired from the NFL and was set to serve as a television analyst, but then elected to join Philadelphia in late August of last year following injuries to the club's backup quarterbacks. He appeared in just three regular-season games, but was later thrust into action during the Eagles' divisional round matchup with the Seahawks following an injury to starter Carson Wentz. McCown came in and completed 75% of his passes for 174 yards, but Philly fell to Seattle, 17-9.

Along with the Eagles, McCown has played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Bucs, Browns and Jets, so he clearly has plenty of experience under center, which could prove to be extremely valuable for Philly in 2020.