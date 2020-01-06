Josh McCown emotional after appearing in first playoff game at age 40: 'It was a heck of a ride'

Josh McCown waited 17 seasons to get an opportunity like the one he had with the Philadelphia Eagles, a chance to be a part of a playoff contending team. McCown had previously suited up for only one postseason game in his lengthy career (2008 with the Carolina Panthers), but didn't get an opportunity to take the field in that game.

The Eagles were relying on McCown to keep their season alive after Carson Wentz left Sunday's game with a concussion. While McCown did come up short, the 40-year old quarterback made a valiant effort in his first postseason action, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and finishing with a 94.8 passer rating.

"There's a lot that goes into this," an emotional McCown said after the Eagles' 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "Everybody that sets foot into [the NovaCare Complex] puts a lot into getting this thing done. When you put everything into trying to win that game and it doesn't get done, it's just painful. It hurts.

"I always just have that perspective of I could have been better. You feel like you let those people down that come to the building. That's a hurt feeling. You don't want to have that. So, it was just a reflection of that."

Admired Josh McCown so much today. 40-year old journeyman stepping in from cold to make debut in the playoff crucible and giving it his all. Even more so after listening to him postgame. Huge respect to a man unafraid to speak beautifully and emotionally

McCown soaked everything in as the 2019 season may be his final one putting on a NFL uniform. The Eagles lured McCown out of retirement in August from his media job with ESPN as they wanted a veteran backup to Wentz. McCown provided much more value to the organization as an extra coach on the sidelines and another strong voice in an already powerful quarterback room.

The Eagles benefitted from having McCown on their roster, which is why he was so emotional about this possibly being the end of a perfect marriage.

"My wife and family have moved around a lot and have been there for me," McCown said as he reflected on his football career. "To go out there and get to play in a playoff game was special. I can't thank them enough for their support.

"It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there, I know that much. It is different playing at [age] 40. Your body talks to you a lot. I'll reflect on that later, but it was fun to be out there for sure."

While McCown surely had the emotions Sunday was his last game in the NFL, he wouldn't commit toward hanging up his cleats just yet. The Eagles may give him plenty to think about over the next several weeks.

"I've had the time of my life," McCown said on his year with the Eagles. "I'm so thankful that they called me. I've chased this my whole career. I've been in moments like we were five weeks ago, when you're coming home on a plane ride from Miami and you feel like all is lost, and this is a dark place. Then you talk and ask if we can win all of these games and get in. I've been in those moments a few times in my career, and didn't get it done.

"What an honor it was to be in that group and watch Doug [Pederson] lead this team; watch the veterans in the locker room lead this team; watch Carson [Wentz] play the way he did down the stretch. That's special. More than anything, it solidifies in all of those moments when I thought if the belief in the group can rise to a certain level, we can run the table. We did that and we got in.

"This year has been nothing short of special for me. I've really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people. I'm thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we'll see. I haven't made any decisions yet. I'll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We'll just see. I don't know yet."