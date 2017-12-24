Josh McCown expected to put off retirement, continue playing career in 2018

McCown could be the perfect bridge for a team that drafts a wet-behind-the-ears rookie QB

Josh McCown, who had an excellent 2017 season with the Jets before suffering a season-ending hand fracture, told reporters recently that he was unsure about his football future, but some close to him believe he will continue to play next season.

McCown will make a final decision after meeting with his family, but given what I have heard recently, I'd be very surprised if he does not continue his playing career in 2018, when he is seen as a viable option for numerous teams. McCown, 38, who stays in tremendous shape and is a superb athlete and leader, will be in demand. With nearly a third of the league in need of quarterback help, McCown is viewed by teams as the perfect bridge QB who can help develop a rookie quarterback on the fly.

He is a great mentor who has provided a significant boost for the Jets, who some were projecting to go 0-16 before the season. McCown ended up making nearly $8 million this season, and several general managers told me they believe he could earn $10 million or more in 2018 based on his production and off-field qualities.  At this stage of his career, he's only seeking a short-term deal and fits what teams that are about to draft college quarterbacks will be seeking in a bridge quarterback.  

