The Las Vegas Raiders fired both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night. McDaniels made some unfortunate history in the process, becoming the first NFL head coach to be fired before the end of his second season for two different teams.

McDaniels was also fired by the Denver Broncos following Week 13 during his second season with the team in 2010. This time around, he only made it through the first eight weeks of the NFL campaign.

After winning their season opener against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders dropped three consecutive games to put McDaniels on the hot seat. The Raiders did bounce back with back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots to put the team at a 3-3 record.

However, the Raiders offense has been completely stagnant and has only put up 26 combined points in losses to the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. The offensive struggles of the team certainly played a role in the firing of McDaniels.

McDaniels has tallied a 20-33 career record in four seasons as an NFL head coach. After two less-than-stellar stints in the head coaching ranks, this Raiders opportunity may have been his last one.