Josh McDaniels says 'book is closed' on leaving Patriots: 'I think I have one of the best jobs in the world'
A year after McDaniels backed out of the Colts job at the 11th hour, he'll remain the Pats' offensive coordinator
Josh McDaniels may again be one of the hottest head coaching candidates as we move towards the offseason but unlike previous years -- including 2018 when he backed out of the Colts' job at the 11th hour -- the Patriots offensive coordinator will not entertain other offers.
"The book is closed," McDaniels told reporters Tuesday, via NBCSports Boston's Phil Perry. "It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity. ... I'll be here moving forward. ... I've said before, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world."
McDaniels often draws interest from several teams looking for a coach but he only interviewed with the Packers in recent weeks. Green Bay will reportedly hire Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to fill their vacant head-coaching position.
McDaniels was unsure if his decision to pull out of the Colts job affected his job prospects almost a year later.
McDaniels was convinced to stay by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, though reportedly no assurances were given that McDaniels would succeed Belichick when he retired. McDaniels also didn't inform the assistants he hired to join him in Indianapolis of his decision until after the fact. This worked out well for the Colts, where eventual coach Frank Reich inherited defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has done a masterful job this season.
At the time, NBC NFL analyst and former Colts coach Tony Dungy was not impressed.
"[It] has nothing to do with a Bob Kraft," Dungy wrote on Twitter in Feb. 2018. "This is all on Josh McDaniels. He's a grown man and has to take responsibility for his decisions. I can tell you in the football coaching community it's not even close to being acceptable."
It's a moot point, at least for now, because McDaniels is staying in New England.
McDaniels joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant before taking the Broncos coaching job in 2009. Denver started 6-0 before finishing 8-8. In 2010, he was fired after a 3-9 start. He returned to New England in 2012, where he'll apparently remain for the foreseeable future.
