The Las Vegas Raiders have an open spot at quarterback and head coach Josh McDaniels is hoping whoever fills that role will be with the team long term. The Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr this off-season, leaving them in need of their next starter.

Referencing the success of other teams, McDaniels says he wants to explore all options to find someone who they can grow with.

"The goal for us, eventually, is to have somebody that's going to be here for a long time," McDaniels said (via NFL.com). "I think that you see the teams that are having success right now in our league, in our conference and specifically in our division, they're young players that were drafted by their clubs and they're being developed there under the same continuity."

He continued discussing how they plan to approach their offseason needs, not giving too much away on whether they want someone through free agency or in the upcoming draft.

"Do I think you have to do that if you're not sure, or you're not sold on the player, and now you're making a mistake just to try to say that you're solving a problem? I don't think that's really a smart decision," McDaniels said. "So we're going to do everything we can do to evaluate every player at that position, both in the draft and free agency, and try to see what we can do to improve the room. ... The goal, eventually, is to have a player here who's going to be a Raider for a long time."

The Raiders do not plan to get someone who will automatically fit into their system and plans to build their play around their offensive leader. While they don't have a specific type of player in mind, they do want someone who can collect wins with the team.

"You just saw our championship game played a couple of weeks ago, two incredible leaders of their football teams," McDaniels said. "I think that's very consistent among the best players at their position. You've got to have a great leader, he's got to be able to have mental and physical toughness, no question about it. ... Those kinds of things are going to be prerequisites for us. He's got to be able to move the ball, score points and take care of it. When you talk about quarterback play, they need to get us in the end zone, we need to protect the ball from the other team, and ultimately, we've got to win."

McDaniels emphasized that there are many different molds of quarterbacks who can succeed in the league. The best quarterbacks do not all have one style of play, it's their leadership and commitment to winning that put them at the top.

"There's a lot of things that go into playing this position really well. There's a lot of different people that can fit those traits and qualities, and I think we've seen in the last so many years, the requirements have changed. ... It's not one size fits all, but I think there's a lot of things you're looking for if you're going to commit to them."

The quarterback market is shaping up to be interesting this offseason, with Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson still with unknowns regarding their future.

McDaniels already worked with Garoppolo, when both were with the New England Patriots -- McDaniels as the offensive coordinator and Garoppolo as the backup quarterback. It has been nearly a decade since the team has tried to find their next long-term guy. Carr was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 with the No. 36 overall pick and stayed with the team through the 2022 regular season.

Last year, the Raiders finished 6-11, in third place in the AFC West.