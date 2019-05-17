Josh Norman: Redskins need to put Giants GM Dave Gettleman 'on salary,' he's 'winning for us'

Dave Gettleman is the general manager of the New York Giants, so his only job really is to make the Giants a better football team. It's probably not a good thing then that the teams that have benefited the most from his personnel moves are teams that aren't based in New York or named after very large humanoid creatures.

The Browns are probably the biggest beneficiaries of Gettleman's decision making, but the Redskins aren't that far behind. After all, they were only able to sign safety Landon Collins in free agency because the Giants decided against franchise tagging him and they were only able to draft quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 because the Giants wanted Daniel Jones instead of Haskins at No. 6.

Considering the Redskins also happen to reside in the same division as the Giants, those two moves and how they ended up benefitting the Redskins take on even more importance. If (and it's admittedly a big if) the Redskins rise to power in the NFC East with Haskins and Collins, they'll have Gettleman and the Giants to thank.

It's a point that came up during Redskins cornerback Josh Norman's appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" this week. And Norman did not waste the opportunity to burn Gettleman.

"I think we need to put him on salary," Norman said. "I think we need to put him on salary. I mean, they need to protect Dave Gettleman at all costs up in New York, for sure. Protect him at all costs, because he's winning for us. Geez Louise."

There's a common through line that helped @TheHumble_21 @dh_simba7 and @J_No24 all end up with @Redskins and we asked the latter if he could figure it out: pic.twitter.com/8ndV4cCsYD — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 15, 2019

Of course, here's where it's worth pointing out -- as Eisen did in the clip above -- that Norman is only in Washington because of Gettleman. Back in 2016, when Gettleman was the Panthers' general manager and Norman was coming off a career season in Carolina, contract negotiations fell apart between the two parties and Gettleman made the largely unprecedented move to rescind the franchise tag. Norman became a free agent and landed with the Redskins, who gave him a five-year, $75 million contract.

In Gettleman's defense, there's a legitimate argument to be made that Norman is overpaid and his production hasn't matched his contract. Norman is the second highest-paid cornerback in football behind only the recently extended Xavien Howard, but he's not the second-best cornerback in football. He's still a good player, but the Panthers might've been right to avoid giving him that kind of money and the Redskins might've been wrong in doing so.

The same type of argument can be made about Collins, a very good player who might not be worth all of the money the Redskins threw at him. There's really no way to know until we see Collins take the field in Washington. If the Redskins are getting the 2016 version of Collins, it'll go down as a home-run signing. If they're getting the 2017-18 version, it might go down as an overpay. We just don't know yet.

A similar type of argument can be made in favor of the Giants' decision to take Jones over Haskins. While common consensus says Haskins is a better prospect than Jones (it certainly seems like the Giants were the only team that thought he was worthy of a top-15 pick), there's no way for any of us to know for certain how each quarterback will fare at the next level. Most of us think Haskins is better than Jones, but that doesn't mean Haskins is better than Jones. We won't know until they actually play.

But all of that doesn't mean Gettleman can't be criticized for the moves he's made since becoming the Giants' general manager over a year ago. We might not know how all of his moves will look 2-3 years from now, but we do know the process behind those moves has been flawed. He took a running back at No. 2 last year without fielding trade calls. He drafted a quarterback at No. 6 who likely would've been available at No. 17. He traded away his best player less than a year after handing him a monster extension and he reportedly didn't even give the 49ers a chance to beat the Browns' offer for Odell Beckham.

Process matters. And the Giants' process under Gettleman has been flawed. There's no argument against that.