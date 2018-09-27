Josh Norman: Roughing-the-passer penalties making NFL hard to watch, 'it's not powder puff football'

Few players have had as rough a start to the season as Clay Matthews (notable exception: Chris Conte). In the last two weeks, the Packers' linebacker has twice made textbook tackles but because they involved the quarterback, Matthews was flagged for roughing the passer.

Exhibits A and B:

Do not hit quarterbacks high. Do not hit quarterbacks low. Do not hit them in the midriff. Roughing the passer on Clay Matthews. pic.twitter.com/pFyMnXxqxG — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 16, 2018

Roughing the passer. Clay Matthews may actually kill a referee at this point pic.twitter.com/ta9zJqrAOO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

As you might imagine, Matthews is apoplectic because the league has made it virtually impossible for a defender to sack the quarterback. But Matthews isn't alone. Just ask Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes, who tore his ACL and is done for the season because he wanted to make sure he didn't land on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Then there's Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Even though his team benefitted last week from the call against Matthews, he knows this is bad for defenders everywhere.

"Look, man, we're all start­ing to sound like a string or­ches­tra," Norman said Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Spain and Fitz show, via the Washington Post. "They hear it. They hear the noise, and the noise is start­ing to get loud­er and loud­er. Pret­ty soon, there's going to be a stam­pede, be­cause at the end of the day, it's hard to watch. It re­al­ly is hard to watch. You see a game, see some plays that are be­ing made, and it's foot­ball. It's not pow­der puff football that you used to play back when you was in school. No, it ain't that. It's the real thing. ... "It's sad that you take away the thing that makes foot­ball, foot­ball, and that's be­ing in the dirt. That, my friend, re­al­ly is pret­ty sad. But like I said, who knows? I'm pret­ty sure it's going to get brought up at the end of the year."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made a similar, though slightly more diplomatic point after the Pittsburgh-Tampa Bay Monday night game had four suspect roughing-the-passer penalties.

"... [A]s somebody who appreciates the game and understands we're in the sports entertainment business, it is worrisome from the fan perspective," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "I do worry about what it's like to watch that game at home with penalties being administered at the rate that they were."

As is often the case when rules become a point of emphasis with little apparent forethought, the problem is the lack of consistency in enforcing them. We saw it last weekend when quarterbacks found themselves sandwiched between defenders and the turf with no penalty flag in sight.

Which brings us back to Norman, who wondered after Sunday's game what Matthews could have done differently.

"What else do you want the man to do?" he told reporters at the time. "Like, seriously, what else do you want the man to do? When I saw it, there was no malicious, ill intent. I understand the rules of the situation, but at the same time, it sucks being a defender now. They hit your pockets and then they hit you for a penalty."