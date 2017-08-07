Josh Norman says NFL is 'picking on one person' with new celebration rules

Despite more lax rules on celebrations heading into the 2017 season, the NFL isn't going to allow soccer-like goal celebrations any time soon. Some types of celebrating are still banned, including simulated weaponry. This includes simulated bow and arrows, as an NFL official told the Redskins at their camp on Sunday, and Josh Norman is less than thrilled with what he thinks is an oversight.

"You're just picking on one person here," Norman told ESPN.com. "[Brandin] Cooks has been doing it for years, and now all of a sudden you want to quit and stop it? Why is that?"

Norman is absolutely right about Cooks, who used to do the celebration with incredible frequency in his first two years with the New Orleans Saints. Norman was penalized and fined $100,000 for the action, and afterwards the league said it would crack down on the celebration. At the time, Cooks said he wasn't shelving the celebration completely.

"Well, there are different forms of doing it. You just can't shoot [the arrow]," Cooks said to NOLA.com back in October . "I'm still going to pull it out. Whatever happens after that happens. I don't want to do anything to jeopardize my team, but I'll figure something out." Cooks ended up taking a knee and sheathing an arrow to celebrate.

On Sunday, Norman took issue with the NFL's flexible policies.

"You can shoot a cannon in a stadium [in Tampa Bay], or you can shoot a musket in a stadium as well [in New England]," Norman said. "If one of them is bad and looked at as dangerous, how come not all of them are looked at in that way? ... When someone shoots an imaginary bow and arrow up in the sky, that's a penalty?"

Norman then hilariously went on to explain the many optics of imaginary bows and arrows.

"It's not like you're shooting at somebody," he said. "You're shooting up. It gets the crowd excited, something to where everyone's getting pumped up, so why take that away? What for? You don't come back to the locker room and come get a bow and arrow and shoot somebody. Like, come on, man, let's have fun. Let us do something to where we feel excited."

The bow-and-arrow celebration has been a popular one among players. Texans' first-round pick Deshaun Watson used the celebration at Clemson (poorly, according to reddit.com/r/cfb user SMUMustang in this hilarious breakdown), but he'll also have to find a new way to celebrate. The NFL may be more relaxed, but it's still a long way from relaxed. And Norman will undoubtedly be able to find a new way to celebrate -- but he won't be happy about it.