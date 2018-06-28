Josh Norman tells the hilarious backstory of the lie that sparked his Amari Cooper rant

After last season's Week 3 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman had some words for wide receiver Amari Cooper, saying that "you don't come in here and say what you're gonna put up on somebody. 200 yards? Did he even catch two balls?"

The Redskins held the Raiders' top two receivers in Cooper and Michael Crabtree to two catches for 13 yards in a 27-10 Washington win, so the attack was warranted. Or it would have been, if Cooper had said anything at all leading into that game.

As it turns out, Norman's teammate -- defensive end and Alabama alum Jonathan Allen -- lied to Norman to motivate him, as Norman admitted on Ryan Blaney's podcast "Glass Case of Emotion." Norman omitted Allen's name in the podcast -- and repeatedly referred to Cooper as Cooks -- but it was clear who he was talking about. When a Raiders fan asked him about the rant, Norman immediately threw his hands up and exclaimed "OK, alright alright alright."

Norman said that Allen came up to his locker and told him that Cooper, who also went to Alabama, was talking about what he would do to Norman. How did Norman respond? In his words: "I just had a day that day."

"I really wanted to come out there and make sure they knew, like 'Please don't disrespect us before the game before it even starts,'" Norman said on the podcast. "... And as soon as that game was over with, I think [Cooper] hit [Allen] up and was like 'Bro what happened? Why did you ... go off ... why'd you tell him all this stuff?' [Allen] was like 'Man, we're trying to win this game man, I'm trying to get him fired up because we're trying to win this game.'

"So basically I found out that he lied to me about the whole thing," Norman said.

After Norman's rant, when Cooper was approached about his "quotes" before the game last year he was understandably confused, and this context helps to explain why.

"I don't know where he gets that from," Cooper said at the time, per AL.com. "As long as I've been here, I've never bragged or anything before or after a game. So I don't know where that comes from."

Norman wrapped up his story by saying, "I felt bad. I couldn't take it back so ... I'm apologizing now to you."