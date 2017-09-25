Josh Norman: Trump is 'not my president ... not welcome in Washington, DC'

Sunday ended how it began -- with a lopsided victory preceded by protests of unity during the national anthem in response to comments by President Trump. Trump, at a rally Friday in Alabama, said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

On Sunday night, shortly after the Redskins beat the Raiders, cornerback Josh Norman, who locked arms with Redskins owner Dan Snyder during the anthem, was brutally candid about his thoughts on Trump.

"What president? Not my president," Norman said, via USAToday.com's Lorenzo Reyes. "He was chosen, true. But when a president acts like that, what do you say to that? That's not someone that stands with dignity, pride, respect, honor. Where's the honor in that? Where's the dignity in that? Where is anything that's prideful in doing what you did? "Words are powerful. They can either unite you, or they can divide you. So what he said united us."

Norman wasn't done.

"When a man calls you out like that, behind the (office of the) POTUS, and he's supposed to be the President of America -- he's supposed to be -- calls you out like that, in a group, and there's more going on in the world, that's frustrating," Norman said. "That's coming from you. I'm all cool. You give people the benefit of the doubt, but he's coming in that direction, directly at you, nah, man. One brother, you mess with one, you mess with all. Nobody's divided in this. We was in unity. We wanted to stand for something.

"I'm telling you right now, this man is not welcome in Washington, D.C. He's not. I hope he won't be around when I see him. He's not welcome. I can say that to your face. He's not welcome. ...

Norman's comments about Trump's original remarks echoed those made by players, owners, the NFLPA and the league in the hours and days that followed.

"That's disrespectful," Norman said. "That's appalling. When you call a man an S.O.B., how you call somebody that? That's not your right to do. Understand that."

The Washington Post reports that the Redskins deliberated for much of Sunday afternoon before releasing this statement just before kickoff:

"Football has always served as the great unifier, bringing people together to celebrate the values of courage, commitment and achievement. We are proud of the players, coaches and fans of the Washington Redskins for all that they have done to improve the lives of others in neighborhoods all across our region. "We are also grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces that have provided us the freedom to play football. In that great tradition, the Washington Redskins will work to address divisions and bring unity, civility and respect to our greater community."

Snyder was one of several NFL owners to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration celebration -- and one of 26 franchises to release statements rebuking Trump for his remarks.

For a recap of everything that has happened in response to Trump's comments, be sure to read this.