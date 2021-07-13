The Tennessee Titans made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason last month, as they traded for Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones. While he's 32 years old and played in just nine games last year due to injury, many believe this change of scenery could help Jones return to superstar form with the Titans chasing a Lombardi Trophy.

Jones' new teammates are still getting to know the seven-time Pro Bowler, but they apparently have already noticed that he's extra motivated. During a recent interview on the NFL Network, fellow Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds said that Jones is trying to help everyone on roster improve.

"He's a good dude from what I've seen of him," Reynolds said, via Pro Football Talk. "I mean, you can just tell he's out there to win and he doesn't care who he gives information to. He's going to give it to everybody whether you're a first-year guy, a free agent, it doesn't really matter. He's trying to get everybody better. So a guy like that is tremendous for the team."

You have to wonder how Reynolds' mindset has changed with the addition of Jones. Reynolds reportedly spurned a couple of teams including the Kansas City Chiefs to sign with the Titans this offseason -- seemingly because they had an opening at receiver with the loss of Corey Davis in free agency. Even though the addition of Jones may have pushed Reynolds down the depth chart a bit, he knows that because of the other outside weapons the Titans have on roster that he's going to get some one-on-one chances.

"A lot of big threats there on the outside so, just trying to get in where I fit in," Reynolds said. "There's going to be some one-on-ones that I'm going to see a lot, and I'm definitely excited for it."

Reynolds was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M -- where his new quarterback Ryan Tannehill attended. He has only "started" 24 of his 64 career games but has stepped up for Sean McVay whenever needed. In 2020, Reynolds caught a career-high 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns while boasting a 64.2 percent catch rate. Tennessee appears to have a solid top four when it comes to wide receivers with A.J. Brown, Jones, Reynolds and then the rookie Dez Fitzpatrick. Everyone knows what you're getting with Brown and Jones, but it's possible Reynolds could end up being one of the most underrated additions of the offseason for the Titans.