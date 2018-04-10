Josh Rosen: If Tom Brady wins six Super Bowls, I plan on winning seven

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is a sure-fire first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he could even be the top-overall selection. But because the pre-draft process inevitably devolves into unnamed scouts raising concerns about issues no one previously considered problematic, there are some who wonder if Rosen is really committed to football.

Rosen, who also doesn't lack for confidence, is not one of those people.

"I want to be great -- in everything I do," he told Sam Alipour in an interview that will appear in ESPN The Magazine's Apr. 23 issue. "As far as football, I always looked up to Kellen Moore of Boise State. I thought it was the coolest thing that he was the winningest QB of all time. I thought that was a cool word: winningest. So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I'd say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I'll say seven."

Hearing this, it should come as no surprise who Rosen considers the draft's best quarterback.

"I'm the best QB in the draft. A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I'm the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft. Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there's nothing that's explosive or Johnny Manziel -- like. It's just quarterbacking."

He isn't alone. We have the Browns taking him with the No. 1 pick in our most recent mock draft. And while that may do little to convince you, Rosen's college coach, Jim Mora, said this last week:

"Do I think [Rosen] is the best quarterback in the draft? No, I think he's the best player in the draft. How about that?"

Mora was clarifying earlier remarks that Rosen needed to be "intellectually challenged." Mora's point: "[Rosen] is very, very smart and he wants to understand the game. Saying that he wants to understand why he's doing things speaks to his engagement, his willingness to really embrace what you're asking him to do so that he can do it at a higher level."

Rosen offered additional insight into what Mora was getting at; even though the quarterback comes from a wealthy family, he's still driven to be an NFL success.

"OK, my family isn't, like, stupid-wealthy," he told Alipour. "But I'm coming from a place where if football doesn't work out, I don't have to work at McDonald's. Other NFL players had the same opportunities. I just haven't tried to hide it or fool teams into thinking I'm someone I'm not. My passion for this game lies in the game, not my need to play it. Tons of players needed this game, needed the money, played it out of obligation and burned out. I don't need it and still I give everything to it."

Another "concern" is that Rosen isn't well-liked by teammates and coaches.

"Just ask my teammates," he offered. "They love ... I don't even want to say that. It'd be jerkish to say "I'm f---ing sick and my teammates would reaffirm me because I'm dope!" Talk to my teammates. I'm confident they recognize how much I care for them."

And Jedd Fisch, Rosen's offensive coordinator at UCLA, confirmed as much in a interview earlier this month with Sirius XM NFL Radio.

"Some people are referring to his intellect or the background that he started as a tennis player and became a football player, but in terms of coaching him he was great to coach," Fisch said. "I enjoyed the meeting room every single day. He makes coaches better and he makes the players around him better based on his knowledge and how you've really got to work to make sure you're stimulating his brain as well."

And in two weeks, he'll make an NFL team better too.