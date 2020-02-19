Josh Rosen 'likely to remain' with Dolphins in 2020, even with Ryan Fitzpatrick returning, per report

The Miami Dolphins had hopes Josh Rosen was going to be their franchise quarterback when they traded for him last April during the 2019 NFL Draft. Those plans appear to have gone by the wayside, but regardless, Rosen is 'likely to remain' with the Dolphins in 2020, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. The third-year quarterback and former 2018 first-round draft pick will most likely return to Miami for the 2020 season.

Rosen's return to Miami will be a puzzling one, considering the Dolphins will also be bringing back Ryan Fitzpatrick and his $8 million salary for the 2020 season. Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 5-4 record in their final nine games and he threw for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions in his first year with the team (85.5 passer rating). The Dolphins brought in Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator this offseason, who has a history coaching Fitzpatrick as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick isn't the long term answer in Miami, but he appears to be the quarterback to start the 2020 season. The Dolphins also hold the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and appear primed to select their next franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow may be off the board, but Miami could have its picking of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert with its first selection.

Where does that leave Rosen in the team's plans? Well, he doesn't appear to be the long term answer in Miami either as he did not play in seven of the team's final eight games, only entering a game after Fitzpatrick was being checked for a concussion. He started three games in Miami and played six, completing just 53.2% of his passes for 567 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions (52.0 passer rating).

The Dolphins have said all the right things regarding Rosen, even though he appears set to be riding the bench in Miami another year. Rosen is just 23 years old and the Dolphins did trade a 2019 second-round pick and fifth-round pick in 2020 for him. There's still an opportunity Gailey could develop him into a starting quarterback, even if his long term future isn't in Miami.

"[Rosen is] a young player that has some talent," said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier back in January. "For us going forward knowing that we were going to have a lot of picks, and money available in the future, it made sense for us to make that trade. We're happy we made it. Josh has made huge strides like [coach] Brian [Flores] has talked about. It's been fun watching him grow. Nobody got to see it, but he did a tremendous job growing."

Rosen is owed just over $2 million this season in guaranteed money (per Over the Cap), so the Dolphins don't exactly have to rid themselves of his contract. Even if Miami finds a trade partner for Rosen this offseason, the Dolphins won't get nearly as much as they paid to acquire him.

Regardless Rosen will be learning his third offense in three years, no matter where he plays.