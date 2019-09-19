Josh Rosen named starter for Dolphins in Week 3 matchup against Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins needed just two games to make Josh Rosen their starting quarterback. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rosen will get the start Sunday for the Dolphins in their Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games for the Dolphins, completing just 50 percent of his passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions for a 39.9 passer rating. The Dolphins scored just one touchdown in the two games Fitzpatrick started, including being shout out in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Based on how the Dolphins quarterback competition went, it's not a surprise Miami went to Rosen this soon. Rosen appeared to have the edge over Fitzpatrick when looking at the preseason numbers. Rosen completed 62.2% of his passes (28 of 45) for 352 yards and interception while Fitzpatrick completed 53.1% of his passes (17 for 32) for 166 yards and a touchdown.

"I think I'm in a pretty good spot. It's not the spot I'd prefer to be in at the moment, but it doesn't change my progression as a quarterback," Rosen said back in August after losing the job to Fitzpatrick. "That's why I'm really focusing on what I can do day-to-day. In terms of my progression as a quarterback, I think I'm a substantially better quarterback now than I was three weeks ago and a way better quarterback than I was a year ago. On this progression, I think the future is pretty bright. I'm excited. I wouldn't say it's a setback, but temporary – it's not even a hurdle to cross over; it's part of the journey."

Rosen will be facing a Cowboys team that has allowed 19 points per game and 362.5 yards per games. The Dolphins, who have scored just 10 points in their two games, are looking for any spark to ignite the offense.

Miami will now see if Rosen will be part of its rebuild, or just another player who will be cast off after the year.