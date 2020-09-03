The Miami Dolphins appear set at the quarterback position with Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa, but people forget about the other signal-caller on roster. Josh Rosen, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is still on roster, and not many teams decide to carry three quarterbacks. With the roster cutdown deadline quickly approaching, Rosen could be on the move again very soon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for Rosen, and there has been interest in the former UCLA star.

In Rosen's rookie year with the Cardinals, he went 3-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It was a hard place to play, as the Cardinals were clearly the worst team in the league and even scrapped their entire coaching staff after just one season. Kliff Kingsbury, who was infatuated with former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, was hired during the offseason, and since the Cardinals had the top pick in the draft, they opted to select Murray and traded Rosen away to the Dolphins. Last year, Miami was one of the worst teams in the NFL, so Rosen struggled to find his footing in his second season as well. In six total games, he threw for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions while losing all three of his starts.

This is not the first time the Dolphins have received calls regarding Rosen, as it was reported in May that teams were interested, although Miami appeared to be in no rush to deal him. Since Rosen has not had a fair shake at starting his NFL career, he could be seen as an enticing backup that still has potential for an experienced coaching staff to take advantage of.

In terms of potential landing spots, there are many teams who could be interested in a decent backup quarterback. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams could stand to upgrade behind Jared Goff as could the Minnesota Vikings. While Daniel Jones is the established starter in New York, Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski spent last year in Miami, so he knows Rosen fairly well. Following that line of thinking, Byron Leftwich worked with Rosen as a rookie, and he could stand to learn behind Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also could turn our attention to the AFC South, if the Houston Texans wanted to upgrade behind Deshaun Watson or if the Tennessee Titans wanted to look in a different direction after working with Logan Woodside and Trevor Siemian.