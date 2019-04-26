Josh Rosen trade: Cardinals, Dolphins have verbal agreement but nothing finalized yet

The Josh Rosen saga is close to ending, and it could happen in quick fashion.

If Cardinals and Dolphins can hammer out a deal in the next few hours, Rosen could be headed to Miami before Day 2 of the NFL Draft comes to an end. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the two sides have agreed to terms on a deal, but still haven't sent the agreement to the league office. As things currently stand, the Dolphins would send a 2019 second-round pick (48th overall) to Arizona in exchange for Rosen. You can hear more on the topic from La Canfora in the video at the top of this article.

The one thing that's potentially holding up the deal is that both sides could be hoping to sweeten things up. On Arizona's end, they're likely hoping another team comes in and beats the Dolphins' offer, while Miami is hoping to land a "late round kickback" from the Cardinals, according to NFL.com. The Dolphins apparently believe they're giving up too much with just that second-round pick considering Rosen's current market value.

Arizona is on the clock right now in the second round with the 33rd overall pick (the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and we'll be doing pregame and live coverage on CBS Sports HQ starting at 6 p.m. ET so fire up your favorite app and watch) and a potential Rosen trade would add another second rounder to their arsenal of picks. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was the first to report that the two sides are nearing a deal.

Rosen became expendable during the first round of the NFL Draft after the Cardinals decided to make Kyler Murray the first-overall pick. The Cardinals submarined their trade leverage with Rosen by taking Murray, and really hurt themselves by making the curious decision to not start talking trades with other players until 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, when they actually got on the clock.

With the Giants (Daniel Jones) and Redskins (Dwayne Haskins) both drafting quarterbacks, the market for Rosen shrunk even more rapidly once the draft began. Miami was really the only team left standing that would make sense for Rosen.

This would be a nice move for them too. Getting Christian Wilkins in the draft, a selection that Pete Prisco believed was the best pick of the first round, and following it up by landing Rosen with their second-round pick would put them in a pretty good position to build out their roster for the long haul.

Rosen would be the presumed "franchise quarterback" in Miami, but if he didn't pan out, there wouldn't be the same pressure as him being a first-overall pick by Miami. They could dip back into the draft in 2020 or 2021 with no pressure at all. In fact, if the Dolphins are eyeing a future quarterback, Rosen is a perfect bridge/excuse to hold off on drafting one next year and pushing it back until 2021 rather than forcing things.

We'll see how this plays out in real time as the draft gets closer, but this would be a big bonus for Rosen to find a home this quickly and a huge sigh of relief for the Cardinals to get Rosen out of town while getting some compensation in return.

It makes too much sense not to hammer out a deal at this point.