Josh Rosen won't say if he wants Steve Wilks to return as Cardinals coach: 'It’s not really my place'

Josh Rosen built up a reputation at UCLA for being outspoken, but when it comes Steve Wilks' job status, the rookie quarterback of the Cardinals doesn't have much to say.

According to a recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are expected to fire Wilks after one season at the helm. When Rosen was asked Wednesday if he'd like Wilks to return for a second season, Rosen declined to say much of anything, which is revealing in and of itself. By not saying much, Rosen -- either intentionally or unintentionally -- signaled he's not going to be heartbroken by a coaching change.

"I have thoughts, but it's not really my place to share it," he said, per USA Today's Cards Wire. "I love all the coaches here. We've battled our butts off. It's been a fun rookie year."

His reason for not saying much of anything?

"All of that is out of my control," he said. "It's kind of useless to comment."

Rosen's right that the Cardinals coaching situation is out of his control. A team won't let a rookie quarterback make a decision like that. But when the Cardinals do decide to either fire or keep Wilks, Rosen's development will be the most important factor in their decision.

Wilks, a defensive-minded coach, hasn't been able to get the most out of Rosen and the offense as a whole. Through 13 games (12 starts), Rosen has completed 55.4 percent of his passes, averaged 5.9 yards per pass, thrown four more interceptions than touchdowns (10:14 TD:INT ratio), and accumulated a 66.0 passer rating. As ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out on Twitter, if dropped passes didn't count against quarterbacks, only Rosen and Bills rookie Josh Allen would still have a passer rating below 100.

Most Points Added - Passing - 2018

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Drew Brees

3. Philip Rivers

4. Andrew Luck

5. Matt Ryan

6. Aaron Rodgers



99. (of 99) Josh Rosen

98. Nathan Peterman

97. Ryan Tannehill



What is Points Added? A value metric - Explained here https://t.co/F0VMoksy2b — Sports Info Solutions (@SportsInfo_SIS) December 27, 2018

As a whole, the Cardinals' offense, which has also failed to take advantage of David Johnson's unique skill set, ranks dead last in yards, points, and DVOA. They already fired their offensive coordinator. At a certain point, the head coach, regardless of his specialty, deserves to be held responsible. According to Schefter, that point will likely come next week.

If the Cardinals do fire Wilks, they should prioritize Rosen's development by hiring an offensive-minded coach who is at the forefront of offensive innovation. In other words, they should probably do what the Rams did with Jared Goff last season when they replaced Jeff Fisher with Sean McVay and what the Bears did with Mitchell Trubisky this season when they replaced John Fox with Matt Nagy. It's time for the Cardinals to find their McVay/Nagy so that Rosen is put in the best possible situation that maximizes his potential.

In the meantime, we shouldn't rush to judge Rosen so quickly until he's placed in a better environment. It's difficult to be good as a rookie quarterback. It's nearly impossible to be good as a rookie quarterback in a bad offense.