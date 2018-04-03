Josh Rosen's former offensive coordinator: He makes everyone around him better

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora spent Monday afternoon explaining exactly what he meant when he said USC quarterback Sam Darnold -- not UCLA's Josh Rosen -- would be a better fit in Cleveland, which has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The general takeaway: Mora undoubtedly considers Rosen the best player in the draft but that doesn't mean he'd prosper on a Browns team with exactly one win in its last 32 games.

"I think that being schooled by [new Giants coach] Pat Shurmur -- great fit for a guy that's as smart as Josh Rosen," Mora told NFL Network. "To be in a room with [Jets offensive coordinator] Jeremy Bates -- great fit for a guy like Josh Rosen. And I think he'll excel."

Another former coach, former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, also spoke about his experiences working alongside Rosen.

"Some people are referring to his intellect or the background that he started as a tennis player and became a football player, but in terms of coaching him he was great to coach," Fisch told Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I enjoyed the meeting room every single day. He makes coaches better and he makes the players around him better based on his knowledge and how you've really got to work to make sure you're stimulating his brain as well."

Critics might cling to that last sentence, which Mora alluded to in his remarks: Rosen needs to be "intellectually challenged." This shouldn't be viewed as a negative; as CBSSports.com's Sean Wagner-McGough pointed out, Dolphins coach Adam Gase repeatedly talked about how Peyton Manning would question his motives. And Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has said spoken similarly about Tom Brady.

Fisch continued: "If you don't love it, I don't think you want to do it. And I think what Josh would tell you and I think what we've seen from Josh, anyone that's ever coached him, is he's never been late to a workout. Never didn't want to play. Never took himself out of a practice. Never pulled himself out of a game and I think if you don't love it you'd find a way to pull yourself out or be late to something. So I think every indication I've ever seen is that he must love the game or he wouldn't work as hard as he does and he wouldn't lift as hard as he does and he wouldn't do everything he possibly needed to do to make sure that he was on top of his game."

And we're guessing Browns general manager John Dorsey won't be dissuaded from taking Rosen if he considers him the draft's best quarterback.

"He's really smart, he's engaging, he does want to be in Cleveland," Dorsey said recently, via Cleveland.com. "After our conversations, he has no problems being in Cleveland. Again, it's one of those conversations where that story can take a life of its own but until you meet him I'm not going to get into that. I want to see the person before I make judgment on a person. That's fair, isn't it?"

Indeed. And the Browns are meeting with Rosen -- along with three other top quarterbacks this week -- as they zero in on their guy.