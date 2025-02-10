You've heard of players making a statement in a contract year, but how about a contract game? The Philadelphia Eagles have several important free agents on the defensive side of the ball to worry about this offseason, and all of them had massive performances in the Super Bowl LIX blowout victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist Zack Baun intercepted Mahomes, Josh Sweat led Philly with 2.5 sacks and Milton Williams recorded two sacks of Mahomes, including a strip sack. All three are expected to cash in this offseason, and they wrapped up career campaigns with incredible performances on the biggest stage of them all.

Sweat was arguably the best player on the field Sunday, dominating Joe Thuney while rushing from Mahomes' left side. While he will now turn his attention to securing a new deal, the 27-year-old said the situation with a potential landing spot is just as important as the money.

"Money's important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation," Sweat said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I don't know what it looks like for me now, but I'm happy."

The fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2018 has recorded 43 sacks in 104 career games played with the Eagles. In 2024, he recorded 8.0 sacks, 41 combined tackles and 15 QB hits. Spotrac believes Sweat is in line to sign a three-year, $56.4 million deal that carries an AAV of $18.8 million.

It remains to be seen if Philly will be able to keep the band together, but Sweat made it clear that he's not just going to chase a bag.