As the NFL approaches the Nov. 10 trade deadline, names of players who could be on the move are starting to percolate. That includes Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat, who ESPN reports is garnering trade interest across the league.

At 2-5 coming into Week 8 and sitting in last place in the NFC West, Arizona is eyed as a potential seller at the deadline. Already, the team traded former first-round wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, and it's possible that Sweat could be the next veteran who is shipped out of town for future draft capital.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Cardinals back in 2025 during free agency. While he is signed through 2028, Sweat has no guaranteed salary after the 2026 campaign, per Over The Cap.

Before inking that deal with Arizona, Sweat spent the first seven years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and helped Philly win Super Bowl LIX during his final season with the franchise. In that championship win over Kansas City, Sweat tallied 2.5 sacks.

During his first season with Arizona in 2025, Sweat recorded a career-high 12 sacks to go along with 17 quarterback hits. Through seven games played this season, the veteran has two sacks, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.

Sweat's future with the Cardinals had been murky even before this looming trade deadline. He reportedly asked for a trade in the aftermath of head coach Jonathan Gannon -- who coached him as the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia -- being fired last offseason. However, the front office denied the request at the time.

Has that sentiment from the organization changed now that they're circling a last-place finish in 2026? Teams are apparently inquiring about that possibility by seeing if the pass rusher is available.

Josh Sweat landing spots

Dallas Cowboys

Alongside ESPN's report noting interest in Sweat, there was a note that the Cowboys are among the teams to watch in this race. Jerry Jones has been extremely active over the last calendar year as he tries to improve his defense, most recently striking a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for corner Joey Porter Jr. Now, they could be doubling down and adding a pass rusher like Sweat to help a defense that is still struggling.

Entering Week 8, Dallas is tied for the third-most total yards per game allowed (373.7) and the second-most rushing yards per game allowed (145.7). The defense is also last in opponent third-down conversion rate (52.%) and 30th in takeaways (4). When it comes to getting after the quarterback, the Cowboys are tied for the fourth-fewest sacks in the league and are bottom-10 in the NFL in pressures.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay doesn't necessarily have the same need for a pass rusher as some other clubs in the NFL, as they boast Lukas Van Ness off the edge and are set to get back star edge Micah Parsons in the near future as well. They have a 7.2% sack rate, which just cracks the top-10 in the NFL, while owning a 36.1% pressure rate that is middle of the pack.

The big reason why this could be a landing spot for Sweat is simply due to the presence of Jonathan Gannon, who is the current defensive coordinator in Green Bay. Gannon coached Sweat as the DC in Philadelphia and then followed him to Arizona as a free agent after he was hired as the head coach. That rapport could embolden the Packers to reunite this duo and add to what is already a growing strength with Parsons' looming return. After Chicago made a blockbuster move for Jeffery Simmons earlier this week, Green Bay could look to join the arms race.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are firmly in a Super Bowl window with Josh Allen playing at the peak of his powers. Entering Week 8, the Bills QB leads the NFL in total touchdowns (17) and has Buffalo sitting atop the AFC East at 5-1. The one thing that may hold the franchise back from finally getting over the hump, however, is the defense. This season, the Bills defense ranks 30th in points allowed per game (28.5), 27th on third down (45%), 31st in penalties per game (3.7), and last in points allowed per drive (2.76). When it comes to the pass rush, the Bills are 20th in pressure rate and 27th in sack rate.

Sweat could come in and immediately give them a presence off the edge as someone with a double-digit sack ceiling. Once the playoff push begins, attacking the quarterback will become paramount, making this type of move necessary for Buffalo.