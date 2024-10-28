The 7-0 Kansas City Chiefs are back at it again, making another trade in order to bolster their roster in an effort to become the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat.

Last week, the Chiefs acquired five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and on Monday, they traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Josh Uche. Which team made out best in the latest move that puts Uche on the Chiefs defensive line? Here's our analysis:

Chiefs get: Linebacker Josh Uche

Linebacker Josh Uche Patriots get: 2026 sixth-round draft pick

Trade grades

Chiefs: B

Kansas City is the first team to to begin a season 7-0 after winning back-to-back Super Bowls since the 1990 San Francisco 49ers, per CBS Sports Research. That San Francisco team reached the NFC Championship, but it fell to the New York Giants just two wins away from a three-peat. The Chiefs defense has limited opponents to 28 points or fewer in 36 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest-such streak by a team since the 2005-2007 New England Patriots, according to CBS Sports Research.

The Chiefs have a consistent pass rush in that their 38.9% quarterback pressure is the sixth most in the NFL, but they are struggling to finish those rushes with sacks. Kansas City's 15.0 team sacks this season are tied for the seventh fewest in the NFL, and their 6.1% sack rate is the 11th worst in the league. They have failed to get consistent pass rush production outside of edge rusher George Karlaftis (3.0 sacks) and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (3.0 sacks).

Uche's 20.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2020 stand as the second most in New England behind former Patriot Matt Judon's 32.0 in that time. He broke out with a career-high 11.5 in 2022, but he has since failed to register more than three sacks in any other year of his five-year career. Uche is up to two already this season. His two sacks now rank as tied for the fourth most in Kansas City while his 13 quarterback pressures stand alone as the fourth most along the Chiefs pass rush.

Uche, the Patriots' 2020 second-round pick, is a rental, playing out a one-year, $3 million contract, but a sixth-round pick is a low price to pay for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Patriots: C+

The Patriots are 2-6, and likely wouldn't have re-signed Uche next offseason anyways. It's nice that they get another draft pick to supplement their rebuild around rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but it would have been ideal to get a round or two higher. Especially for a 26-year-old, former second-round pick who has shown he can produce a double-digit sacks season. New England is obviously in the midst of teardown, which is the right move for the franchise at this stage.