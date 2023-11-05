Within minutes of Sunday's game against the Falcons, the underdog Vikings were down to a single healthy quarterback, as rookie Jaren Hall -- filling in for an injured Kirk Cousins -- managed just six throws before exiting with a concussion. Fortunately for Minnesota, the last man standing proved up to the task. Just five days after arriving via trade, Joshua Dobbs totaled three touchdowns, including a go-ahead scoring pass that sealed a 31-28 comeback upset to push the Vikings above .500.

His performance is impressive by itself. But it's doubly notable because of how it happened. Here's a timeline of Dobbs' unlikely NFL journey across seven different teams, in which he's repeatedly surprised as a last-minute starter:

April 29, 2017

The Steelers select Dobbs in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of Tennessee, slotting him in as the No. 3 QB behind longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones.

Sept. 9, 2019

After three seasons on Pittsburgh's bench, throwing just 12 passes in five game appearances, Dobbs is traded to the Jaguars for a fifth-round draft pick. Jacksonville plugs him in as an emergency backup with starter Nick Foles sidelined due to injury. While on the team, Dobbs partakes in an internship with NASA after majoring in aerospace engineering in college.

Sept. 6, 2020

After one season in Jacksonville, in which Dobbs doesn't take a single snap, the QB is claimed off waivers by his original team, the Steelers, and returns to a No. 3 role behind Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Aug. 31, 2021

The Steelers place Dobbs on injured reserve after he suffers a toe injury in the preseason, effectively ending his fifth NFL campaign before it begins.

April 9, 2022

Unsigned for more than a month after his Steelers contract expires, Dobbs lands a one-year contract with the Browns, then proceeds to win a backup job behind Cleveland's newly acquired starter Deshaun Watson.

Nov. 28, 2022

Watson is reinstated from an 11-game suspension, and the Browns release Dobbs, who had yet to take a snap with the team.

Dec. 5, 2022

Dobbs is signed to the Lions' practice squad as emergency insurance behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.

Dec. 21, 2022

Just over two weeks after relocating to Detroit, Dobbs is claimed off the Lions' practice squad by the Titans, who need QB depth after starter Ryan Tannehill suffers an ankle injury.

Dec. 29, 2022

Eight days after joining Tennessee, Dobbs is named the Titans' starting QB over both an injured Tannehill and struggling rookie backup Malik Willis, nearly guiding the team to a playoff-clinching victory in a second straight start the following week.

March 23, 2023

Dobbs rejoins the Browns on a one-year contract, competing for Cleveland's No. 2 QB job behind Watson.

Aug. 24, 2023

Two weeks before the start of the regular season, the Browns trade Dobbs to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder. With Arizona's regular starter, Kyler Murray, still recovering from a torn ACL, Dobbs instantly joins a competition for the Cardinals' Week 1 starting job.

Sept. 10, 2023

The Cardinals release incumbent backup Colt McCoy and declare Dobbs the starting QB to open their 2023 season. Two weeks later, he guides an upset of the 2-0 Cowboys, and it isn't until Oct. 8 that he throws his first interception of the year.

Oct. 31, 2023

After a career-high eight straight starts for the Cardinals, Dobbs is traded to the Vikings along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder. Minnesota immediately slots him in as the No. 2 QB behind Hall, who is preparing to make his first career start in place of longtime starter Cousins, who recently suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Nov. 5, 2023

Five days after arriving in Minnesota, Dobbs takes over for Hall after the latter suffers a concussion in the first quarter of his first start. He proceeds to toss two TD passes and runs for another score while leading the Vikings in rushing (66 yards), helping them rally late to upset the Falcons to improve to 5-4 on the season.