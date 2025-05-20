A Florida state judge denied Travis Hunter Sr.'s request to modify his criminal sentence. Hunter Sr. had requested a less restrictive probation to allow him more involvement in his son's NFL career after Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall in last month.

On Tuesday, Judge Howard Coates rejected Hunter Sr.'s request to convert his remaining sentence of community control supervision to a less limiting probation, according to The USA Today. Hunter Sr. sought to "assist his son with furthering his very promising career with the National Football League," according to the legal request. Judge Croates argued that reducing Hunter Sr.'s probation would constitute special treatment, and that his son's success shouldn't impact the case.

"I hear these circumstances have changed, you know, my hat's off to his son," the judge said. "I don't know that changes the father's situation for me. In fact, it's given me some concern that you're almost arguing for special treatment."

Hunter Sr.'s attorney, Bradford Cohen, argued that Hunter Jr. could employ his father after being drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"If someone was to win the lottery and someone was to get a new job, if someone was to move to a different neighborhood, all those situational changes aren't asking for favoritism whatsoever," Cohen said. "What I'm saying is his situation has changed in that his son is able to employ him. His son is able to give him stable housing and a stable environment.

"Those things are not asking for special treatment, judge. Those are simply issues that arose that changed the situation of an individual."

Cohen's argument did not sway the Florida judge, who reiterated how the public would likely see such amendments as favoritism.

"Probably 99% of the public out there that doesn't have an athlete son who's incredibly successful, might look at this and say, 'This sounds like special treatment for the athlete's father,'" Coates said.

Hunter Sr., 39, agreed to a plea deal last year stemming from gun and drug charges, according to court filings. The deal included 90 days in jail and three years of probation, including one year in community control supervision. Florida defines community control as an intensive supervision program in which defendants are confined to their homes unless working or attending approved activities, per the state. Hunter Sr. is approximately halfway through the community control portion of his sentencing.

In a separate ruling on Tuesday, Coates permitted Hunter Sr. to travel to Tennessee this weekend to attend his son's wedding. The court previously permitted Hunter Sr. to travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin, in April to attend the NFL draft.