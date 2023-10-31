A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that was filed by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre against former tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe. The lawsuit was related to comments that Sharpe made regarding Favre's alleged involvement in an ongoing welfare fraud case in Mississippi.

Favre claimed that Sharpe made "egregiously false" statement about him on an episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" back in September 2022.

"Because Sharpe's comments are constitutionally protected rhetorical hyperbole using loose, figurative language," U.S. District Court judge Keith Starrett said in the filing. Starrett also stated that the comments, "cannot support a defamation claim as a matter of law."

Starrett added that Sharpe stated on the show that Favre hadn't been charged with any wrongdoing. Currently, there haven't been any criminal charges that have been filed against the legendary quarterback.

Favre is currently involved in a Mississippi civil lawsuit that is attempting to recoup at least $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds that weren't sent properly, according to a state audit. Eight people have been indicted thus far, including six who have already pled guilty. In April, a judge ruled that Favre is still part of the civil suit.

According to the civil lawsuit, Favre was given $1.1 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds for speaking engagements that he didn't perform. Favre did pay back the money, but the state auditor is still asking Favre to pay back $228,000 in interest payments.

Additionally, the athletic foundation at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre went to college, also received $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds. Obtained text messages revealed that Favre had been petitioning state officials to pay for a new volleyball facility on the school's campus.

Favre has maintained that he hasn't committed any crimes related to the matter.

"The Court also acknowledges that from the reports in the public arena after government investigations, forensic audits, civil litigation, Favre's text messages, and Favre's own implicit admission by returning $1.1 million dollars to the State, it appears to be widely believed that the money obtained by Favre for himself and USM came from welfare funds," Starrett said. "Although the funds may have come from the State of Mississippi, such TANF funds were intended to go to poverty-stricken families, not to fund the construction of a college volleyball [facility]."