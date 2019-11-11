JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees with Jalen Ramsey: 'He's right. I'll never be Antonio Brown'

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't need Jalen Ramsey to state the obvious. He's not Antonio Brown.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Smith-Schuster addressed what Ramsey had said about him on Friday leading up to the game. The Rams cornerback had said of Smith-Schuster "he's not Antonio Brown" and Smith-Schuster won't argue with Ramsey over this one.

"He's right, though," Smith-Schuster said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm not Antonio Brown. I'll never be Antonio Brown. I am myself. I'm JuJu Smith-Schuster. I'm not as good as him yet. I think I still have time to proceed to get to his level. But we're two totally different persons."

Smith-Schuster didn't have an impressive game, finishing with three catches for 44 yards with Ramsey covering him at times. Smith-Schuster has just six catches for 60 yards over the last two games, but the Steelers have won both of those contests. Pittsburgh has salvaged its season, winning four in a row and five of six after an 0-3 start, getting back into the AFC playoff picture after what seemed like a pipe dream heading into October.

While Smith-Schuster has just 36 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns this season, he got the last laugh with Ramsey.

"He talks a lot," Smith-Schuster said. "He talks so much. He said so many cuss words I've never heard of, and I'm 22 years old. He's a good player, man.

"It's a lot different than him being in Jacksonville, where he's able to do whatever he wants. Over here, he has to pretty much do what he's told. He has to listen to [Eric] Weddle. It's different. It's a great experience. I wish we had more balls thrown at us, but it's hard when you're double-teamed."

One thing's for sure, Smith-Schuster would rather take the victory.