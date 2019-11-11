JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees with Jalen Ramsey: 'He's right. I'll never be Antonio Brown'
Smith-Schuster didn't have a big game against Ramsey and the Rams, but his Steelers got the win
JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't need Jalen Ramsey to state the obvious. He's not Antonio Brown.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Smith-Schuster addressed what Ramsey had said about him on Friday leading up to the game. The Rams cornerback had said of Smith-Schuster "he's not Antonio Brown" and Smith-Schuster won't argue with Ramsey over this one.
"He's right, though," Smith-Schuster said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm not Antonio Brown. I'll never be Antonio Brown. I am myself. I'm JuJu Smith-Schuster. I'm not as good as him yet. I think I still have time to proceed to get to his level. But we're two totally different persons."
Smith-Schuster didn't have an impressive game, finishing with three catches for 44 yards with Ramsey covering him at times. Smith-Schuster has just six catches for 60 yards over the last two games, but the Steelers have won both of those contests. Pittsburgh has salvaged its season, winning four in a row and five of six after an 0-3 start, getting back into the AFC playoff picture after what seemed like a pipe dream heading into October.
While Smith-Schuster has just 36 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns this season, he got the last laugh with Ramsey.
"He talks a lot," Smith-Schuster said. "He talks so much. He said so many cuss words I've never heard of, and I'm 22 years old. He's a good player, man.
"It's a lot different than him being in Jacksonville, where he's able to do whatever he wants. Over here, he has to pretty much do what he's told. He has to listen to [Eric] Weddle. It's different. It's a great experience. I wish we had more balls thrown at us, but it's hard when you're double-teamed."
One thing's for sure, Smith-Schuster would rather take the victory.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Twitter reacts to Prescott's dance moves
The internet had some fun with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback
-
Seahawks at 49ers: Odds, prediction
Russell Wilson will deliver Jimmy Garoppolo his first loss of the 2019 season
-
Darnold outduels Jones: Grades, analysis
Jones threw for 300+ yards and four touchdowns, but Darnold's ability to create off script...
-
Draft WR Watch: Devonta Smith erupts
It was a banner day for what is becoming the deepest wide receiver draft class in a long time
-
NFL Week 11 early odds for every game
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 11
-
Vikings on SNF win: That's the blueprint
Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook took the gloves off against the Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football'
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...
-
Steelers beat Rams behind defense
Fitzpatrick continued his impressive play since being traded to the Steelers