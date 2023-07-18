The Patriots came up short in their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, but it does appear like they will have their earlier offseason pass-catching prize available to them when they open up training camp. Veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster told The Boston Globe that he will be ready to practice next week when camp kicks off. Smith-Schuster had been sidelined throughout the offseason -- including OTAs and minicamp -- reportedly due to a knee injury he suffered during Kansas City's playoff run last year.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots at the start of free agency back in March and will look to replace Jakobi Meyers, who inked a deal with the Raiders. Smith-Schuster will likely be a key option for Mac Jones in Bill O'Brien's new offense, particularly out of the slot. The Globe reported that Smith-Schuster traveled to Massachusetts on Monday as veterans are set to report to camp on July 25.

Smith-Schuster suffered the knee injury in the AFC Championship game and was able to play through it during Super Bowl LVII. In that win, which propelled Kansas City to a second championship with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm, Smith-Schuster caught a team-high seven passes for 53 yards.

Smith-Schuster's lone season in K.C. was one of his more productive in the NFL, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. The reception total was the third-most of his career while his receiving yards rated the second-most outside of his 1,426-yard season with the Steelers in 2018. He entered the league as a second-round draft choice of Pittsburgh in 2017 and spent five years with the Steelers before jumping over to the Chiefs in 2022 and now landing with the Patriots.

In Foxborough, he helps headline a receiver unit that consists of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton.