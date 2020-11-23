JuJu Smith-Schuster sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the Steelers' 27-3 victory over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday, appeared to sustain the injury after he inadvertently stepped on an officials' flag. While he did not return to the game after stepping on flag, CBS Sports' Evan Washburn reported that Smith-Schuster could have returned to the game after hurting his toe if necessary.

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that he did not consider Smith-Schuster's injury significant. That being said, Smith-Schuster's status (along with cornerback Joe Haden, who returned to Sunday's game after briefly leaving with an apparent injury) should be monitored leading up to Pittsburgh's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the visiting Ravens.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster received his birthday wish of seeing the Steelers improve to 10-0 on the season. While he was used mostly as a decoy against the Jaguars, Smith-Schuster watched as fellow receiver Diontae Johnson led the Steelers with a career-high 12 receptions for 111 yards. Rookie Chase Claypool also came up with a 31-yard touchdown reception, as the Steelers became the 17th team during the Super Bowl era to start 10-0.

The unselfishness of Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh's other receivers was praised by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after Sunday's game.

"They really are a selfless group that really believes in each other," Roethlisberger said of Pittsburgh's receivers, via Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan. "They are genuinely happy for each other. They just want to win football games. I'm blessed to have such a fun skill group."