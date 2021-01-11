The Cleveland Browns had bulletin board material from JuJu Smith-Schuster throughout the week leading up to their wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster, who created more headlines by saying the Browns were the "same team he's played every year" and they're "nameless grey faces," had to eat his words after Cleveland routed Pittsburgh, 48-37 (the Browns started the game up 28-0 after the first quarter).

At the end of the day, Smith-Schuster has no remorse for the comments that rallied the Browns locker room -- and led to some epic postgame celebrations from Baker Mayfield and others.

"I don't regret what I said. I said the Browns is the Browns," Smith-Schuster to reporters after the game, via NFL.com. "They came out and played a hell of a game. There's been games where we feel we lose them and today wasn't our night. Hopefully the same Browns will show up next week against the same opponent and go out and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game."

Cleveland won its first playoff game on the road since 1969, when the Browns played in the NFL Century division prior to the merger. The 48 points is tied for the second most in a road playoff game in NFL history and the 28 first quarter points tied the all-time record for points in an opening quarter in a playoff game.

Pittsburgh, which trailed 35-7 late in the second quarter, rallied to make it a game in the second half -- closing the gap to 35-23 late in the third quarter. The Steelers, despite Ben Roethlisberger setting a playoff record 47 completions, were blown out by the Browns -- a team that lost 17 straight games at Heinz Field -- as Smith-Schuster finished with 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

As free agency looms for Smith-Schuster, he wants to continue his career with the Steelers -- which would mean another shot at the Browns.

"I don't want to have to go to a different organization and change the ways and how I am," Smith-Schuster said. "I love the game of football. And I would love to be a Steeler again."