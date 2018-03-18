JuJu Smith-Schuster is not buying that he's to blame for Vontaze Burfict's suspension

The NFL announced on Friday that Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended once again. This time, Burfict will serve a four-game ban for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Burfict will appeal the suspension. Much of his appeal will center on an ... interesting explanation:

Burfict's appeal will center around the fact that he was on prescribed medication for the concussion he suffered on a hit from Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster on Dec. 4 and that he suffered a Grade 3 shoulder AC sprain during the Detroit Lions game on Dec. 24 and was on prescribed medications for this injury as well, per another source. The disputed test occurred Dec. 27, when Burfict already had been ruled out for the season, and he is expected to argue that he could not be using any drug to gain an advantage when he wasn't even playing.

What does JuJu have to say about that? Unsurprisingly, he's not buying.

Lol you can’t be serious 😂😴 https://t.co/hYZeZ2OzfF — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 17, 2018

As our Will Brinson noted on Friday, Burfict is no stranger to suspensions, but they have typically been for on-field actions: "Burfict was suspended for the first five games of the 2017 season over an illegal hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the preseason. It would later be reduced to three games. Burfict also missed the first three games of the 2016 season after receiving a ban for his head-hunting actions against Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the Bengals' devastating meltdown loss to Pittsburgh in the playoffs."

This is Burfict's first PED-related suspension. A second violation of the policy would result in a 10-game suspension. Despite his reputation as a dirty player, Burfict is one of the most impactful players on the Bengals defense. Losing him for four games will be challenging enough for them to weather; having him out for 10 games would be a devastating blow.